Two cops harmed posterior purported carjackers in Sandakan

SANDAKAN, May 16 — Two policemen were harmed when a unit automobile they were travelling in, collided with a stolen automobile in that were dual wanted carjackers during a follow in Jalan Pelabuhan Sandakan here yesterday.

Sergeant Fadil Abu Bakar, 53, who postulated conduct injuries and Lance Corporal Ismail Samsudin, 29, who suffered a concussion were treated during a Duchess of Kent Hospital here before they were discharged.

One of a suspected carjackers who was severely harmed in a collision was warded during a hospital. The 31-year-old male tested certain for drugs and has prior rapist records.

His 19-year-old confederate postulated teenager injuries.

Sandakan military arch ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin pronounced a dual suspects were investigated for attempted murder underneath Section 307 of a Penal Code.

He pronounced in a 9.30am crash, a military unit automobile stumbled on a stolen Proton Aeroback during Bandar Ramai-Ramai and trailed a vehicle.

“Upon saying a unit car, a dual group in a automobile sped away, usually to impel into another unit automobile that was also in a midst of tracking down a stolen vehicle.

“The Proton Aeroback was reported blank on Sunday in Jalan Cecily here,” he told a media discussion here today. — Bernama

