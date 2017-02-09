Loading...
Two killed moments after flourishing crash

IPOH, Feb 2 — Two 19-year-old students were killed after they were run over by a automobile on a North-South Expressway yesterday morning, moments after flourishing a wreck nearby Slim River, around 100km south of here.

Muhammad Zahid Mohd Taib and Nur Arissa Natijah Sophian, from Bagan Serai and Segamat respectively, were killed on a mark during KM 373.5 of a North-South Expressway during about 3.05am. 

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement arch Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik pronounced a dual were in a Toyota Vios streamer from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh.

He pronounced a Vios’ motorist mislaid control of a automobile and slammed into a guardrail in a center of a expressway. 

The automobile afterwards crashed into a Perodua Alza before entrance to a stop on a right line of a northbound lanes, confronting horizontally opposite a road.  

“As a victims came out of their car, they were strike by a Proton Waja entrance from behind. The motorist of a Waja was incompetent to equivocate them and they died in a accident,” he pronounced in a statement. 

“The motorist and newcomer of a Waja suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Slim River hospital. “

Muhammad Zahid was study during Politeknik Ungku Omar Ipoh, while Nur Arissa was enrolled during a University of Selangor (Unisel). The driver, who was not hurt, was a 19-year-old vocational college tyro from Kuantan.

All 3 students were streamer to Ipoh for a vacation.

Wan Jamil pronounced dual other vehicles, a Toyota Alphard and a Volvo, also slammed into a wreck as they attempted to equivocate a Vios.

Two people in a Alphard suffered teenager injuries.

He pronounced a northbound lanes were temporarily sealed for investigations and clean-up work, causing trade to delayed for around 3km. 

