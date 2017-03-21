Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Two group arrested for coercion in Sungai Buloh

By   /  March 21, 2017  /  Comments Off on Two group arrested for coercion in Sungai Buloh

    Print       Email

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Two group were incarcerated for allegedly extorting RM2,000 as insurance income from workers conducting highway correct works during Jalan Hospital, Sungai Buloh, yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district military arch Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof pronounced in a 1.40pm incident, a workers, including a supervisor, were operative when a suspects approached them.

“The suspects told a workers to surprise their employer to make a payment, nonetheless a work to be carried out there took usually 6 hours,” he pronounced when contacted here today.

He pronounced following an investigation on a suspects’ car, military found a machete and seized a weapon.

Further checks suggested that a suspects had prior record for extortion, he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 18 hours ago on March 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 21, 2017 @ 3:56 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Singapore nabs Malaysian male for bootlegging some-more than 2,000 prohibited cigarette cartons

Read More →