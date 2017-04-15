In a shave uploaded online, Yee, 30, is seen aggressive a dog after it rushed during him while he was cycling and caused him to fall.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Singaporean Terry Yee’s animal abuse has cost his association a distributorship of dual some-more brands.

US-based water-bottle builder Nalgene pronounced it was terminating Yee’s Tearproof Sdn Bhd over a video of him aggressive a dog here.

“We were recently done wakeful of allegations per cruelty towards an animal involving one of a distributors in Singapore and Malaysia.

“The particular concerned has certified to his actions and his association will no longer offer as a distributor of Nalgene products,” it wrote on Facebook.

UK-based outside attire code Cragshopper also pronounced it was discontinuing a attribute with Yee’s firm.

“We have not dealt with Mr Yee given final year and will not be traffic with him in future.

“We do not acquit maltreatment of animals in any approach and Yee’s poise does not paint a values and beliefs to that a code adheres.”

The dual join US journey apparatus organisation Osprey Packs in disjunction ties with Yee’s organisation over a animal abuse.

Yee was available aggressive a dog nearby his home and a shave was after uploaded to a Internet.

The box is underneath review by a Serdang military and a Department of Veterinary Services.

Yee came underneath heated open critique after his personal information was unprotected together with a video and his business is now a theme of boycotts.

The Singaporean has publicly certified to being a chairman shown in a video prisoner on Apr 2 and to aggressive a dog.

