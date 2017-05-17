A hunt and rescue organisation with Universiti Teknologi Mara students after dual students were killed when a tree fell on them during a Charok Waterfall, Janda Baik, May 13, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, May 13 — The following is an updated list of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students killed and harmed after a tree fell on them during a Lata Charok rapids in Janda Baik here during 4am today.

According to a list expelled by military this afternoon, dual students, Noorain Mohtar, 23, from Sungai Besar, Selangor, and Muhamad Kamil Md Sukri, 22, of Sabak Bernam, Selangor, were killed when a tree fell on a organisation of 140 students and 4 lecturers who were holding partial in a presence practice nearby a waterfall.

Those who postulated teenager injuries and perceived outpatient diagnosis during a Bentong Hospital are Abdul Muaz Abdul Razak, 22, from Kampung Merawan Indah, Ipoh, Perak; Mohd Ammar Affandi Ahmad Subki, 20, of Pendang Serai, Kedah; Nur Farah Izzatul Azira Md Fauzi, 20, from Kulai Johor; Farah Hanisah Hamdan, 22, from Parit Buntar, Perak and Ainin Sofea Abd Shukor, 21, from Benut, Johor Meanwhile, Muhammad Haziq Radzuan, 21, from Bandar Puncak Alam, Selangor who was severely harmed is receiving diagnosis during a Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Bentong district military arch Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor pronounced a organisation had arrived during a rapids during 11.30pm and were about to take partial in a presence activities during 5am when a tree fell and dejected a students.

The hunt and rescue organisation found Noorain’s physique this morning while a physique of Muhammad Kamil, who was reported blank was after found pinned underneath a large tree. — Bernama

