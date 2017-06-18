File design shows a physique of Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain being brought from a Serdang Hospital for funeral in Kebun Teh, Johor, — Picture pleasantness of Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ PolisKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 14 — Six students from a Malaysian National Defence University (UPNM) were prosecuted currently for a terrible genocide of 21-year-old Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

Five of them — Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Azamuddin Md Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri — were charged with murdering their university mate, underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code.

The sixth, Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali, was charged with abetment underneath Section 109 of a same law, review together with Section 302.

The 6 were also charged with willingly causing harm to force a admission from Zulfarhan in a brawl over a purported burglary of a laptop between 4.45am and 5.45am on May 22 during a university hostel.

No defence was available from a six, The Star reported on a website.

No bail was offering either.

Magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin has scheduled a box for discuss on Aug 14.

The Star also reported that 13 others were also charged with willingly causing hurt, though did not name them.

Zulfarhan, a final year student, died on Jun 1, believed a plant of impassioned bullying.

He was found comatose with bruises and burnt outlines all over his body, including his genitals and rushed to a Serdang Hospital where he was conspicuous passed during about 10pm that day.

