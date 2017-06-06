Uber pronounced it has met with a newcomer who is formulation to sue a ride-hailing organisation over her spoliation by one of a drivers. — AFP record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Uber pronounced it has met with Wong Mei Yan who is formulation to sue a ride-hailing organisation over her spoliation by one of a drivers final week and successive miscarriage.

It declined to hold what was discussed or either any agreement was reached, though pronounced a talks were ongoing.

“We had a cultivatable contention with Ms Wong Mei Yan and will continue to rivet with her so that she gets a support that she needs,” it pronounced in a statement.

The organisation reiterated that a spoliation was an “isolated” incident.

Wong, 26, was allegedly attacked final week by an Uber motorist and an accomplice, and after suffered a miscarriage of her month-old pregnancy.

She announced skeleton to sue a ride-hailing organisation for romantic trouble and detriment on Saturday.

