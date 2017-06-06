Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Uber says had ‘fruitful’ speak with spoliation victim

By   /  June 6, 2017  /  Comments Off on Uber says had ‘fruitful’ speak with spoliation victim

    Print       Email

Uber pronounced it has met with a newcomer who is formulation to sue a ride-hailing organisation over her spoliation by one of a drivers. AFP record picUber pronounced it has met with a newcomer who is formulation to sue a ride-hailing organisation over her spoliation by one of a drivers. — AFP record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Uber pronounced it has met with Wong Mei Yan who is formulation to sue a ride-hailing organisation over her spoliation by one of a drivers final week and successive miscarriage.

It declined to hold what was discussed or either any agreement was reached, though pronounced a talks were ongoing.

“We had a cultivatable contention with Ms Wong Mei Yan and will continue to rivet with her so that she gets a support that she needs,” it pronounced in a statement.

The organisation reiterated that a spoliation was an “isolated” incident.

Wong, 26, was allegedly attacked final week by an Uber motorist and an accomplice, and after suffered a miscarriage of her month-old pregnancy.

She announced skeleton to sue a ride-hailing organisation for romantic trouble and detriment on Saturday.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 13 hours ago on June 6, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 6, 2017 @ 7:44 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Thailand to keep open Sungai Golok’s vessel channel during Ramadan

Read More →