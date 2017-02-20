Datuk Amar Douglas pronounced Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg (pic) succeeded in delivering a summary that he would continue a bequest of a late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem and exercise all a projects designed in a constituency. — Bernama pic KUCHING, Feb 19 — The outcome of a Tanjong Datu by-election is a opinion of certainty from a people of a subdivision towards a care of Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as Sarawak’s sixth arch minister.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas pronounced Abang Johari succeeded in delivering a summary that he would continue a bequest of a late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem and exercise all a projects designed in a constituency.

Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) emissary president, pronounced a uncover of strenuous support for Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in a by-election also valid a people of Tanjong Datu had faith in a Barisan Nasonal (BN) government.

“It valid that a preference to margin her to continue Tok Nan (Adenan)’s good work, had a fullest support from a infancy of Tanjong Datu populace. “I am really assured Datuk Amar Jamilah will be means to offer and move larger growth for a people of Tanjong Datu,” pronounced Uggah.

He pronounced a antithesis possibilities from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru and Star’s disaster to secure adequate votes to keep their deposition also spoke volumes of a people’s support to BN.

Meanwhile Sarawak BN Youth chief, who is also PBB Youth chief, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof pronounced a feat showed that a people of Tanjong Datu appreciated what a late Adenan had finished for a constituency.

“PBB Youth is really assured that Jamilah will continue with her late husband’s bequest to uplift a socio mercantile standing of a people in a constituency,” combined Fadillah, who is also Works Minister.

PBB Women secretary Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in congratulating Jamilah and her family for a large victory, pronounced Jamilah’s feat was not unexpected. “We have expected she will win a chair handsomely though BN is a common bloc where all a components were all out to safeguard a large victory,” Nancy, who is also Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department.

Meanwhile PBB Women chief, Puan Sri Empiang Jabu pronounced a additional series of women member from PBB in a state public would certainly strengthen a party. — Bernama

Comments

comments