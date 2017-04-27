Selangor nominee Nik Bakri Nik Mat has urged PAS to disjoin ties with PKR. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 27 ― A nominee during a PAS ulama wing public here currently urged a celebration to disjoin ties with PKR.

Selangor nominee Nik Bakri Nik Mat pronounced a celebration care contingency act opposite PKR after a emissary boss and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali was pronounced to to have angry PAS’ worshiped preaching class.

“We should cruise disjunction ties with PKR immediately as in politics, it might be excusable to criticize though not insult, generally opposite a president,” he pronounced during a wing’s process discuss debate.

Nik Bakri afterwards warned Azmin opposite scornful a party’s ulama.

“To mentri besar Azmin Ali, watch your mouth and don’t ever insult a ulama”.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments