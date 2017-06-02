The Star’s frontpage story on a Malaysian militant personality was accompanied by a sketch of Muslims praying during a mosque in Putrajaya. — Picture by Boo Su-LynKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Both Umno and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) girl wings demanded currently an reparation from The Star for featuring a title “Malaysian militant leader” together with an separate design of Muslims praying.

Amanah Youth arch Mohd Sany Hamzan urged a Home Ministry to take movement over a internal English daily’s front page yesterday.

“Strict movement contingency be taken to safeguard that inhabitant assent isn’t influenced by supportive issues like these,” he pronounced in a statement.

The title “Malaysian militant leader” on The Star’s front page yesterday was referring to a story on former Universiti Malaya techer Dr Mahmud Ahmad, touted as a subsequent personality of a Islamic State’s coterie in Marawi City in southern Philippines.

The design next a title was of Muslims behaving terawih prayers during a Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya on a initial day of Ramadan.

Mohd Sany claimed that a newspaper’s front page was an try to couple Muslims to terrorism.

“As a matter of principle, Islam condemns any form of extremism and violence. Islam disapproves of assault and it places an importance on peace,” he said.

He pronounced that a purportedly descent front page by The Star was really dangerous and claimed it could paint a bad notice of Islam in this country.

“It could means disagreement and lift guess among Malaysians who include of opposite races and religions in a country,” he said.

Pahang Umno Youth arch Shahar Abdullah pronounced alone that The Star’s front page was offensive.

“We titillate The Star to apologize to each Muslim in a nation for edition a title on ‘terrorists’, that was put together with a design of Muslims behaving Terawih prayers, on a front page antiquated 27 May 2017.

“Although a title has zero to do with a picture, it could simply upset a people as it appears as if it is comparing terrorists to Muslims by putting both a news and a design on a front page,” he pronounced in a statement.

Shahar, describing The Star as a “senior” newspaper, pronounced a English daily should have been some-more supportive on this emanate as Malaysia consists of primarily Muslims.

“In addition, Muslims were also celebrating a initial day of Ramadan, that is a holy month of Islam.”

