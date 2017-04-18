Loading...
Umno MP urges PKR movement opposite Rafizi over Shariah judges swindle claim

April 18, 2017

Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim indicted Rafizi Ramli of creation allegations but basis. Picture pleasantness of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimDatuk Irmohizam Ibrahim indicted Rafizi Ramli of creation allegations but basis. — Picture pleasantness of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — An Umno lawmaker challenged a PKR care currently to take movement opposite Rafizi Ramli for presumably scornful a Islamic law by claiming that Shariah justice judges were open to corruption.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim indicted a PKR clamp boss of creation allegations but basis.

“It’s transparent that this is merely Pakatan’s suppositional attacks to animate open ill will towards a establishment of a Shariah judiciary,” Irmohizam pronounced in a statement.

“I see this claim as partial of Pakatan’s array of attacks in greeting to a tabling of RUU355 and as a means of daze from issues that have repelled a country, that are Adam Rosly’s detain and Lim Guan Eng’s crime case,” combined a Umno autarchic legislature member.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Ampang PKR Youth arch Datuk Adam Rosly final Thursday in an review into his resources that allegedly embody a castle-like residence and oppulance cars. Authorities reportedly seized 5 oppulance vehicles belonging to a 29-year-old.

Earlier this week, a Pandan MP took partial in a ridicule parliamentary discuss organized by Pakatan Harapan that discussed PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Member’s Bill to raise Shariah offences, or Act 355.

During a debate, Rafizi had forked out that Hadi’s amendments to a Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act did not boost salaries of Shariah justice judges and that this could open room to a risk of crime or abuse of energy by these judges. 

  Published: 2 hours ago on April 18, 2017
  Last Modified: April 18, 2017 @ 5:12 pm
  English News

