Rafizi claimed that Goh is a executive of Godfrey Group Ltd, a US organisation indicted of lobbying on Putrajaya’s behalf. —Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Two Umno MPs have denied impasse with an particular purportedly in assign of an American organisation lobbying a administration of United States President Donald Trump on interest of Putrajaya.

Shahrir pronounced he is wakeful of a existence of a NGO and a activities to assist a aged and children from low-income families due to his position as Johor Baru MP, and concurred assembly Goh.

“[But] we am not wakeful of her association, if any, with Godfrey Group and conjunction am we wakeful of Godfrey Group itself,” Shahrir told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Like Shahrir, Nur Jazlan pronounced that he usually knew Goh formed on her ability as personality of a gift group.

Nur Jazlan is a MP for Pulai, that is also in Johor.

“I don’t know her personal activities,” a emissary home apportion told Malay Mail Online.

Rafizi formed his explain on Shahrir’s advisory purpose in Care United Johor Baru and a dual lawmakers’ assemblage during events organized by Goh and a NGO.

The PKR vice-president also demanded Shahrir state his impasse in purported efforts to make Godfrey Group Ltd a pull in traffic with Putrajaya’s lobbying efforts in a US.

Shahrir currently remarkable that Rafizi formed his explain wholly on conjecture.

“Typical of Rafizi to make claims like this, but any proof, and but regard about deleterious a repute of people in his claims. PMO has already released a rejection of this,” Shahrir said, referring to a Prime Minister’s Office.

The Najib administration final week denied enchanting any US organisation to assistance run a Trump administration.

“Contrary to new media reports and a registration statement, conjunction a Prime Minister’s Office or Government of Malaysia has instructed, allocated or engaged in any form with a Godfrey Group Ltd, a 45 Group or Healy Baumgardner-Nardone,” Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin, press secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, had pronounced in a statement.

Baumgardner-Nardone is a conduct of a 45 Group who reportedly worked on a Trump presidential choosing debate final year.

A US-based news website The Daily Beast formerly reported that a organisation was paid RM1.07 million for lobbying functions by a Malaysian association called Godfrey Group Ltd.

