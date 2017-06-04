Abdul Azeez pronounced Umno and other corporate bodies released their possess funds, and it was jointly carried out with TH Foundation around closer team-work determined between them. ― Picture by Melissa ChiKUANTAN, Jun 2 — Tabung Haji (TH) authority Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim currently pronounced that Umno never use a supports from TH Foundation for a partial of contributions during ‘Ziarah Kasih Ramadan’ programme.

“It is wrong if people pronounced that Umno use income from TH Foundation. In fact, we are collaborating where TH Foundation allocated RM7 million for a programme.

“Umno and other corporate bodies contributed RM8 million. Umno chose to give donations by this programme formed on a fact that TH Foundation has an endless network and 50 years of knowledge in carrying out gratification activities like this,” he said.

Abdul Azeez pronounced this when met during a ‘Ziarah Kasih Ramadan’ programme during a Dewan Jubilee Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today, that was attended by Pahang Umno emissary relationship cabinet authority Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

At a event, a sum of 2,000 recipients of Kuantan and Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituencies perceived donations to palliate their weight during a Ramadan month and credentials to applaud Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Bernama

