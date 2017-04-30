Umno ‘very forgiving’, Nazri tells PPBM members

Umno autarchic legislature member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz pronounced a celebration would pardon chagrined former members who had left to join PPBM. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 29 — Rogue members who quit Umno to join a appendage Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) are acquire to return, a autarchic legislature member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz pronounced today.

Nazri who is also tourism and enlightenment apportion pronounced a Barisan Nasional (BN) anchor celebration is “very forgiving” to any repentant Bumiputera who had quit and wanted to rejoin, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“We are really forgiving, okay? Those who have strayed, a doorway is also open to them, they can come back.

“If they have regrets and have repented, come back. After all, a celebration is for all Bumiputera.

“If they wish to come back, come back. It is a misadventure,” Nazri was quoted as saying.

PPBM was co-founded final year by former Umno leaders Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who offer as a authority and boss respectively.

The Umno crush now depends itself in with a Pakatan Harapan sovereign Opposition parties, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

However, PPBM has recently been losing dozens of members who explain to be annoyed by their allegedly unfair diagnosis from a tip leadership, and have criticised it for mimicking Umno’s habits.

