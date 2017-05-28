Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah pronounced Umno had been channelling several forms of assistance to a people regardless of time and not usually when a ubiquitous choosing was approaching. — Bernama picNIBONG TEBAL, May 21 — The ‘Umno Bantu Rakyat’ (Umno Assists People) programme being carried out national is not directed during fishing for votes in a entrance 14th ubiquitous election, though is a party’s continual bid of assisting those in need.

“There are people who contend that Umno is going down to a belligerent now since of a entrance ubiquitous election, that is not loyal as we have been consistently assisting a people.

“Moreover, this is not a new programme and we have proven of unequivocally going down to a belligerent to hear a problems and needs of a people all a time,” he told reporters after a rising of a gratification assist programme in Penang, here, today.

It was launched by Penang Umno Liaison Committee authority Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman who also flagged off a procession of 30 four-wheel-drive vehicles to continue their debate to Kedah, a fifth state after Penang, Perak, Selangor and a Federal Territory.

The debate involves 21 comparison locations including Sabah until Jun 1.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, pronounced 500 people in Penang perceived several assist from an allocation of RM527,000 channelled by a party’s Welfare Bureau.

He pronounced a assist enclosed contributions to open (SSPN-i) and Tabung Haji assets accounts, daily essentials for singular mothers and orphans, and Aidilfitri special contributions.

“We also give monthly financial assist to patients with ongoing diseases to assistance them relieve a weight of profitable their medical costs,” he added. — Bernama

