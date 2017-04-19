KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17 — Umno Youth currently lodged a military news over what it pronounced was a fake minute with a letterhead and signature of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak sent by typical mail to private organisations and supervision companies.

Umno Youth executive cabinet member Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin done a news during a Dang Wangi Police domicile during about 10am.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he pronounced a minute was a critical conflict on Najib and it was transparent that a perpetrators wanted to taint his repute and disintegrate him as a Prime Minister.

“I titillate a military to examine a matter so that a perpetrators will not continue to dope a people,” he said.

Nazir Hussin pronounced it was believed that a minute was sent by typical mail to private organisations and supervision companies.

He pronounced a minute was purportedly an interest from a Prime Minister for support and faithfulness in a subsequent (14th) ubiquitous election.

“I trust many people have perceived this letter,” he said.

“As such, we (Umno Youth) titillate individuals, corporate people and companies in receipt of a fake minute to board military reports or hit a Prime Minister’s Office for verification,” he said. — Bernama

