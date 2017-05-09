Malaysian Bar boss George Varughese (pic) pronounced that an prolongation of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif’s reign in a controversial demeanour would emanate a notice that no other possibilities were adult to a task. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― It is unconstitutional to extend a Chief Justice’s reign over a age of 66 years and 6 months as a Federal Constitution is transparent on a prescribed age limit, a Malaysian Bar pronounced today.

In a statement, Malaysian Bar boss ​​George Varughese pronounced that a legality of a appointment of a Chief Justice contingency be over doubt or reproach, and that an prolongation of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif’s reign in a controversial demeanour would emanate a notice that no other possibilities were adult to a task.

“Part IX of a Federal Constitution traffic with a Judiciary — ie Articles 121 to 131A — gives arise to a overwhelming end that, to be a member of a Federal Court (which includes a Chief Justice), it is a condition fashion that a decider contingency be no some-more than 66 years and 6 months in age,” a matter said.

George pronounced that a Chief Justice also can't be allocated as an “additional decider of a Federal Court” underneath Article 122(1A) of a Federal Constitution as such a pierce would be finished by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong behaving on a recommendation of a Chief Justice.

He explained that a reign “additional” denotes a decider who is not now a member of a Federal Court and that a decider (including a Chief Justice) who is now a decider of a Federal Court can't be allocated as an “additional” judge.

He also pronounced that Article 122(1) of a Federal Constitution stipulates that “the Federal Court shall include of a boss of a Court (to be styled “the Chief Justice of a Federal Court”), of a President of a Court of Appeal, of a Chief Judges of a High Courts and, until a Yang di-Pertuan Agong by sequence differently provides, of eleven other judges ​​​​and such additional judges as might be allocated pursuant to Clause (1A).”

“This diction unquestionably indicates that a Chief Justice and any additional decider contingency be dual graphic persons; they can't be one and a same person,” he stressed.

The Malaysian Bar boss pronounced this in response to reports that Raus’ reign as Chief Justice would be extended. Raus, who became Chief Justice on Apr 1, has reached a age extent of 66 this year. Prior to his appointment, he was a Court of Appeal president

“The fact that from 1965 to 2017 — for over half a century — no conduct of a Judiciary was ever allocated on a basement of Article 122(1A) of a Federal Constitution, is unchanging with this interpretation.

“The contributions that a stream Chief Justice has done to a Judiciary are good known. It would not be satisfactory to His Lordship, should a apex of his shining career turn inextricable in any form of controversy,” George cautioned.

