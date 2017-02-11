The Kedah government’s bid to retrieve Penang as a domain is opposite a Federal Constitution. — All cinema by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Kedah government’s bid to retrieve Penang as a domain is opposite a Federal Constitution that clearly recognises it as a state, dual DAP lawmakers pronounced today.

Tanjong MP Ng Wei Aik and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh indicted a Barisan Nasional (BN) Kedah supervision of not usually perplexing to make Penang “disappear” from Malaysia by reclaiming a island state though also scornful a administrator who is allocated by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Realistically, Penang is no longer a land leased from Kedah. Article 1 (2) of a Federal Constitution clearly states that Penang is a state in a Malaysian Federation. Any attempts to explain Kedah’s tenure over Penang is a defilement of a Federal Constitution,” a twin pronounced in a corner statement.

Kedah state executive legislature member Datuk Mohd Rawi Abdul Hamid was reported observant progressing this week that a state supervision has sensitive Putrajaya of a preference to retrieve Penang for a own, after apportion Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor voiced a wish to federalise both Penang and Kedah’s renouned review island of Langkawi, among several other places in a country.

Mohd Abdul Rawi claimed that Penang still sits on leased land from Kedah, citing a RM10,000 annual remuneration that is done to Kedah on interest of Penang.

However, a dual Penang MPs forked out that a RM10,000 price is partial of a sovereign bill and is not a remuneration that remitted by a state supervision itself.

Ng and Ramkarpal also questioned a Kedah government’s remarkable representation for Penang after decades.

“Does this meant that a Kedah state supervision is peaceful to debt Penang as a Federal Territory only so that Langkawi no longer comes underneath hazard of being federalised?” they asked.

Like Penang, a Kedah supervision had deserted Tengku Adnan’s wish to enhance a sovereign territories to their land.

Ng and Ramkarpal afterwards vowed to strengthen Penang and also urged Penangites to chuck their weight behind a state government’s “I Love Penang” campaign, mooted by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng as a response to Tengku Adnan’s suggestion.

“Let us turn a clever counterclaim for a state supervision and reject any powers that tries to destroy or make us disappear from Malaysia,” they added.

