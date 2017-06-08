A member of a US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), done adult of an fondness of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State organisation dwindle in a city of Tabqa, about 55km west of Raqa city, Apr 30, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 2 — An impoverished male pleaded guilty in a High Court here currently to ancillary a Islamic State (IS) and possession of materials associated to a belligerent group, final year.

Wan Mohamad Nur Firdaus Abd Wahab, 22, certified to a dual charges after they were review out around an interpreter before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Wahab.

On a initial count, he was charged with intentionally giving support to a IS belligerent organisation by holding a ‘sumpah setia baiah’ (oath of loyalty) by a Telegram mobile focus underneath a ‘Gagak Hitam’ discuss group, regulating a name of ‘Lat Firdaus’.

Wan Mohamad Nur Firdaus committed a corruption during No: 8, Jalan Cili 24/28D, Section 24, Shah Alam, Selangor during 7.32am on Mar 30 final year.

The assign underneath Section 130J(1)(a) of a Penal Code carries a life seizure or not some-more than 30 years, and damage of skill used or dictated to be used in tie with a elect of a offence, on conviction.

On a second count, Wan Mohamad Nur Firdaus was charged with possessing 23 images associated to a IS belligerent organisation in his Oppo mobile phone during a same place during 8.35am on Sep 25, 2016.

The assign underneath Section 130JB (1)(a) carries a jail tenure of adult to 7 years or a excellent and detriment of tenure of a materials involved, if found guilty.

Deputy open prosecutor Mohamad Fadzlan Mohd Nor prosecuted while Wan Mohamad Nur Firdaus was unrepresented.

The justice bound Jun 21 for re-mention and to concede Wan Mohamad Nur Firdaus to rivet a lawyer. — Bernama

