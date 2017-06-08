PETALING JAYA, Jun 8 ― Sadness pervaded a open gallery in a Magistrate’s Court here currently when an impoverished man, who threatened to kick his mom for refusing to give him income to buy drugs, voiced bewail over his actions.

The accused, Raquib Aleem Noorazyze Rahmat Noorazyze Ameen, 27, told Magistrate Atiqah Abd Karim @ Husaini that he loves his mother, though unsuccessful to control his emotions during that time.

“I truly bewail my actions and guarantee not to repeat such an act,” pronounced a indicted who was not represented, when appealing for leniency.

The justice condemned him to 21 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to melancholy to mistreat his mother, Zakiah Akmal A Razak, 60, during a residence in Jalan 18/55, Taman Sri Serdang, Serdang, here during 11am on May 7.

He was systematic to offer a judgment from a date of arrest, Jun 4. The assign underneath Section 506 of a Penal Code carries a limit jail tenure of dual years or a excellent or both.

Earlier, emissary open prosecutor Zainal Abidin Abu Arsalnaa urged a justice to levy an suitable punishment as a doctrine to a accused. ― Bernama

