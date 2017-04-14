In a shave uploaded online, Yee, 30, is seen aggressive a dog after it rushed during him while he was cycling and caused him to fall.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11 ― American journey apparatus organisation Osprey Packs is dropping Terry Yee’s Tearproof Sdn Bhd as a distributor over a Singaporean’s animal abuse prisoner on video.

Osprey clamp boss for product line and selling Rob BonDurant reliable this with Malay Mail Online.

He pronounced his organisation has reviewed a shave and found Yee’s poise to be “reprehensible”.

“In response to a incident, we are intent in a routine of terminating a attribute with this distributor completely.

“We done this preference since as a brand, we positively conflict any act of inhumane assault or slight opposite animals,” he pronounced in an email.

BonDurant pronounced Osprey will designate a new internal distributor soon.

He was available punching a animal before attack it regularly with a motorcycle helmet and later, kicking it.

The box is underneath review by a Serdang military and a Department of Veterinary Services.

Yee came underneath heated open critique after his personal information was unprotected together with a video and his business is now a theme of boycotts.

The Singaporean has publicly certified to being a chairman shown in a video prisoner final Sunday and to aggressive a dog.

