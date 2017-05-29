Nazri pronounced that all Barisan Nasional MPs perceived RM10,000 to compensate a Election Commission as deposition to competition in GE13, and a RM200,000 coupon for losses from nominations to polling day. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and his family contingency be really “rich” if he claims he was not a customer of a argumentative RM2.6 billion concession perceived by a primary apportion in a final ubiquitous election, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz pronounced today.

Nazri split out that it would have been intensely costly for a former Umno vice-president to have split out his possess income for use in Election 2013, being not usually a Semporna MP though also an Umno multiplication chief.

“Perhaps Shafie is rich, his family is rich… word is that he even has a residence in London. Maybe he does not need a income (for elections) though we need it, we am not abounding like him,” a tourism and enlightenment apportion told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Nazri was responding to a Parti Warisan Sabah president’s remarks denying carrying perceived any income from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) while still in Umno, or being a customer of any concession perceived by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Nazri pronounced that all Barisan Nasional MPs perceived RM10,000 to compensate a Election Commission as deposition to competition in GE13, and a RM200,000 coupon for losses from nominations to polling day.

On tip of that, any Umno bend perceived approximately RM25,000 to correct homes (RM5,000 for any house). Shafie, according to Nazri, was in assign of 400 branches.

“I didn’t know Shafie did not accept any income though as an MP for BN, we all perceived this money.

“This income is from a headquarters, from a primary minister, so it is of march income from a RM2.6 billion donation,” Nazri explained.

Nazri also doubtful Shafie’s explain that he had given a latter a “thumbs up” when he had allegedly lifted questions on 1MDB during a Cabinet assembly with PM Najib.

“It is a bit disobedient for him to discuss a thumbs up. What happened during that assembly was that Shafie done a fun about me, and PM was shouting during his joke.

“The fun was during my expense… we told him ‘Fie, PM is shouting during your fun it means he sayang you, go and make assent with him,” Nazri said, regulating a nickname for Shafie.

“That’s what it was about. He is a large liar, what we am revelation we now is what indeed happened,” a Padang Rengas MP added.

During a tell-all event with a Umno Overseas Alumni Club members in Kuala Lumpur final Sunday night, Nazri certified to receiving supports from a argumentative RM2.6 billion concession perceived by a primary apportion for their celebration to use during a ubiquitous election.

At a same time, Nazri who is also an Umno autarchic legislature member claimed both Shafie and former Umno emissary boss Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin perceived more.

Shafie and Muhyiddin were forsaken from a sovereign Cabinet final year, presumably for their critique of how a 1MDB matter was being rubbed and a RM2.6 billion deposited into a primary minister’s personal accounts.

However, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has given pronounced a income was a domestic concession and privileged Najib of any wrongdoing.

