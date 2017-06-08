The stage of a collision that claimed a lives of 7 tahfiz pupils in Kelantan. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jun 3 — The motorist of a outpost that was concerned in a collision during Kuala Krai, Kelantan in that 7 tahfiz pupils mislaid their lives, does not possess a pushing licence.

However, pronounced Kuala Krai emissary military arch DSP Zulkarnain Ismail Al Haj, a 24-year-old male did not have any record of trade corruption and also tested disastrous for drugs.

“Initial investigations found that a motorist of a Weststar Maxus V80 had overtaken another car and was relocating into his line when he mislaid control of a outpost and crashed into a residence on a right side of a road,” pronounced Zulkarnain when contacted.

In a occurrence during Kilometre 55, Kuala Krai-Kota Baru Road around 9.40am, 7 other passengers of a outpost postulated injuries, 5 of them, seriously.

The organisation of 12 students and dual teachers from Maahad Tahfiz Al-Hashimi Kampung Tualang were streamer to Kota Baru to attend a programme during Madinah Ramadan nearby Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium. — Bernama

