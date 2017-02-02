KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A unfeeling seller from Myanmar was condemned to genocide by a High Court here after anticipating him guilty of trafficking 1.98kg of Cannabis.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan condemned Nur Alam Mohd Hussain, 29, after a counterclaim unsuccessful to lift any reasonable doubts opposite a charges brought opposite him.

The indicted was charged with a corruption during a Petronas Service Station in Jalan Kuching, here during about 6.50pm on Nov 17, 2015 underneath Section 39B (1)(a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and condemned underneath Section 39B(2) of a same Act that carries a imperative genocide sentence.

The charge led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezrene Zakariah constructed 5 witnesses while a counterclaim led by K A Ramu brought in 4 witnesses. — Bernama

Comments

comments