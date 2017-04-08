The discourse between Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (pic) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will flog off during 9pm on Apr 7 during a Karangkraf group’s formidable in Shah Alam. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 ― Police have given their capitulation for subsequent Friday’s discourse between Umno apportion Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a venue horde confirmed.

Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub, handling executive of Karangkraf that will horde a dialogue, pronounced Shah Alam OPCD ACP Shafien Mamat reliable a capitulation in a letter.

“Thanks to a military on this confirmation, once again a wish is granted. We take note of all manners given, and will surprise a dual panelists,” he was quoted observant by internal daily Sinar Harian.

Hussamuddin said, however, that usually 450 invited people will be authorised to attend this discourse session, that will not be open to a open like past dialogues hosted by Karangkraf, as a precaution.

The discourse event on Apr 7 will flog off during 9pm during a Karangkraf group’s formidable in Shah Alam, with a invited participants speedy to come early and approve with a rules.

“Those attending contingency dress orderly and are not authorised to lift weapons or taboo items, seats are limited,” he said.

Comments

comments