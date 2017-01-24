KOTA BARU, Jan 16 — The skeleton found buried in a 0.5m hole in Kampung Lepan Rambai, Jeram Linang, Pasir Puteh yesterday, is believed to be that of a villager’s son.

Kelantan military arch Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail pronounced a villager claimed a skeleton was that of his son, formed on a teeth and a talisman around a neck.

“The villager, Saudi Hussin, (in his) 50s, pronounced a skeleton was that of his son, Adam, 21, who final met him in Sep 2016,” he told reporters here, today.

Saudi, who lived in Gong Chenok, Pasir Puteh, pronounced his son lived in Thailand before relocating behind to Kelantan in 2013.

Fracture outlines were found on a skull though military could not establish either it was a means of genocide or an aged damage due to a highway accident.

“The military will find a assistance of debate specialists to inspect a skeleton,” pronounced Ab Rahman.

The skeleton was found by a rubber tapper who rescued a clever stink from a hole believed to be dug by furious dogs, during 11am yesterday. — Bernama

