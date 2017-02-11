Visa fees waived for Malaysians travelling to Qatar

Malaysians will also be accorded a visa on attainment trickery permitting them to stay in Qatar for 60 days and an additional 30 days on application. — AFP picDOHA, Feb 7 — Malaysians who wish to revisit Qatar would be exempted from profitable for a visa, pronounced Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The emissary primary apportion pronounced Qatar Prime Minister and Home Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani privately concurred a matter to him during their assembly in and with his central revisit to a nation for 4 days commencement Feb 4.

“This is a new preference that was reached and concluded with a Qatar government,” he told Malaysian reporters here.

According to him, a agreement would be effective immediately after a follow-up to be done by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Qatar Datuk Ahmad Jazri Mohd Johar with a Qatar government.

He pronounced Malaysians would also be accorded a visa on attainment trickery permitting them to stay in Qatar for 60 days and an additional 30 days on application.

The emissary primary apportion pronounced a Qatar supervision concluded to throw a visa remuneration in confirmation and appreciation of Malaysia’s veteran and technical grant to Qatar’s development

Ahmad Zahid pronounced a grant was also directed during enlivening some-more Malaysians to revisit Qatar.

He pronounced Muslims in Malaysia who intend to perform umrah and revisit a holy land could take advantage of a giveaway visa to stop by Qatar for a few days while they are on their approach to or from Mecca or Medina.

Currently, Malaysians have to compensate 100 Qatar Riyal for a stay of 30 days and an additional price of a same volume for an extended 30 days application. — Bernama

Comments

comments