Alvin Tan’s ex-girlfriend is appealing opposite her jail judgment for scornful Muslims by creation descent postings on Facebook.KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The High Court here currently deferred to Jul 4 to hear an interest by blogger Alvin Tan’s ex-girlfriend, Vivian Lee, opposite her jail judgment that meted out by a Sessions Court for scornful a Muslims by creation descent postings on their Facebook.

Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan bound a date in chambers in a participation of emissary open prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad and Lee’s lawyer, Chong Joo Tian.

Chong, when met by reporters, pronounced a conference of a interest was set for today, though it had to be deferred tentative a preference of a identical box during a Federal Court.

Lee, who was innate Lee May Ling, 27, was also during a justice today.

She was appealing opposite a preference by a Sessions Court here on May 27 final year in sentencing her to 5 months and 22 days’ jail for a offence.

Judge Abdul Rashid Daud handed down a judgment on Lee after anticipating that a charge had succeeded in proof a box opposite her, though authorised a stay of a judgment tentative a woman’s appeal.

Lee and Tan were jointly charged with committing a corruption by posting a design of them with a heading “Selamat Berbuka Puasa (with Bak Kut Teh… fragrant, tasty and appetising) and a ‘halal’ logo” on their Facebook during 9 am on Jul 13, 2013.

The offence, underneath Section 4(1)(c) of a Sedition Act 1948, provides a excellent of RM5,000, or 3 months imprisonment, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama

