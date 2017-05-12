Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Voters gave us charge for full term, Selangor MB says

By   /  May 12, 2017  /  Comments Off on Voters gave us charge for full term, Selangor MB says

    Print       Email

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pronounced PKR, DAP and PAS have an requirement to finish a stream tenure as a Selangor government. Picture around Twitter.com/AzminAliSelangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pronounced PKR, DAP and PAS have an requirement to finish a stream tenure as a Selangor government. — Picture around Twitter.com/AzminAliSHAH ALAM, May 9 — PKR, DAP and PAS have an requirement to finish a stream tenure as a Selangor government, pronounced Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an awards rite for state polite servants, Azmin pronounced a electorate had comparison a 3 parties to lead a state jointly.

“We were comparison to work together, not quarrel with any other,” he said. “This is a charge given to us and that should final for a full term.”

The state government’s fortitude is underneath inspection overdue to PAS’s fortitude to disjoin ties with PKR during a annual public final month. The suit contingency still be adopted by a Islamist party’s Syura Council before it becomes effective.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 19 hours ago on May 12, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 12, 2017 @ 6:41 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Masseuse fined RM4,000 for charity sex service

Read More →