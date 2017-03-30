Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom pronounced a watchful duration for a 2.5 million depositors with a Tabung Haji Board was now 89 years compared to a prior 102. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 27 — The watchful duration for Malaysians to perform a haj has been reduced by 13 years after a traveller share was increasing as announced recently.

Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom pronounced a watchful duration for a 2.5 million depositors with a Tabung Haji Board (TH) was now 89 years compared to a prior 102.

“The rebate in a watchful duration by 13 years is good news to a 2.5 million depositors of a Tabung Haji Board (TH) who are purebred to perform a haj,” he pronounced during a Dewan Rakyat currently when replying to a extra doubt from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) on a declaration given to depositors about a event formed on TH’s financial performance.

The increasing share from a prior 27,900 to 30,200 was a outcome of talks between King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during a revisit by a Saudi Arabian sovereign to Malaysia recently.

Jamil Khir also pronounced a division paid out by TH for a 2016 financial year was rival compared to that from other Islamic banking institutions.

He pronounced TH’s financial opening remained certain even in a capricious tellurian meridian gifted final year and this year.

He pronounced a Malaysian Shariah Index shrank by 6 per cent final year, while a altogether division from companies listed on a Malaysian Stock Market was usually 3 per cent.

“Returns from a holds marketplace was also on a downward trend following a rebate in a Overnight Policy Rates by Bank Negara Malaysia.

“This opening was not usually by TH though also by all account managers and companies that were influenced by a situation,” he pronounced when replying to a strange doubt from Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli (Amanah-Kuala Krai) on a stream TH financial performance.

On Feb 3, TH announced a 4.25-per cent division for a 2016 financial year and an additional haj division of 1.50 per cent to depositors who have not achieved their pilgrimage.

The sum volume of division given to depositors was RM2.88 billion. — Bernama

