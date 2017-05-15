Shahrizat pronounced a wing was assured as a members had been operative with a people during a grassroots invariably and had turn a ‘eyes and ears’ of a government. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Wanita Umno is prepared to go all-out to face a 14th General Election (GE14), pronounced a chief, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

“Anytime a choosing is called, we are prepared to go. All this while, we have been doing all that we can for a people,” Shahrizat pronounced after handing over health assistance from Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) to a dialysis patient, S. Subamah, 70.

Shahrizat also echoed what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said, that a reason Umno remained applicable in a domestic locus was since it had never strayed from a trail in fighting for a people.

“We have constantly fought for a raise of a people, like what a boss (Najib) pronounced in his debate final night during a Umno 71st anniversary.”

Last night, Najib, in addressing about 150,000 Umno members, pronounced a celebration struggled not usually for a members though a whole competition regardless of race, sacrament and background.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya South Umno Division emissary arch Datuk Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim pronounced a celebration grassroots members were operative tough to safeguard that Umno and a Barisan Nasional (BN) would be means to recover Selangor from Pakatan Harapan come GE14.

“We are 100 per cent certain that we can win behind Selangor if this movement is kept adult and we always put a people first,” he said.

Earlier, Subamah, who was one of a recipients of YKN aid, had perceived assistance for her dialysis diagnosis that costs RM31,000 per year. She also perceived a wheelchair as she could not travel due to a stroke.

“I am grateful for a assist as we could not means it myself. This has helped palliate my weight as good as my family’s,” she said.

YKN has 6 dialysis centres national and spends RM3.37 million yearly to assistance those in need. — Bernama

