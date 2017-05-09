Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim believes that with a detain of a squad leaders concerned, it will quell problems on gangsterism. — Reuters picIPOH, May 2 ― Police have identified leaders of tip societies in a nation and are approaching to detain them in a special operation to be conducted soon, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim pronounced today.

He believed that with a detain of a squad leaders concerned, it would quell problems on gangsterism.

He was vocalization during a media discussion when asked on problems of gangsterism in schools.

Noor Rashid pronounced movement underneath a Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 had been taken opposite 40 members of dual tip societies famous as Gang 24 and Gang 36.

Following that, he said, there was a dump in cases involving gangsterism until recently when they resorted to a new tactic by involving propagandize children.

“This is since they (secret societies) know that a movement opposite students (involved) will not be severe, that is underneath a Penal Code, distinct underneath Sosma where a suspects will not be authorised bail until ordering of a case,” he added.

Earlier, Noor Rashid witnessed a handing over of duties by effusive Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Hanafi to a new state military chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan.

Abd Rahim has been eliminated to Bukit Aman, while Hasnan was formerly a Perak emissary military chief. ― Bernama

