Wee: DAP ‘mad’ for doubt MCA donations to Chinese schools

By   /  March 19, 2017  /  Comments Off on Wee: DAP ‘mad’ for doubt MCA donations to Chinese schools

MCA emissary boss Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says DAP isn't competent to comment. Picture by Saw Siong FengMCA emissary boss Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says DAP isn’t competent to comment. — Picture by Saw Siong FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — MCA emissary boss Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong currently rubbished a DAP lawmaker’s explain that a Barisan Nasional celebration did not minister supports to Chinese vernacular schools.

Responding to a direct by DAP’s Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng for MCA to uncover gave supports to a cause, Wee serve pronounced his celebration was prepared to do so if a antithesis celebration did so as well.

The Ayer Hitam MP forked out that his celebration was obliged for dual universities in Malaysia — Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Universiti Tun Abdul Razak — alongside other contributions to education.

“If they (DAP) wish us to announce how much, it would be ashamed on them since we do not consider they have given a singular sen to a Chinese school,” Wee told reporters during a Parliament run today.

“They don’t validate to criticism they have not given 10 cents. They use a Milo tin to collect income for their use centre.”

Lim, in a press discussion earlier, demanded for MCA to announce a resources and claimed that some supports a celebration perceived for preparation were not reaching schools.

