MCA emissary boss Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says DAP isn’t competent to comment. — Picture by Saw Siong FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — MCA emissary boss Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong currently rubbished a DAP lawmaker’s explain that a Barisan Nasional celebration did not minister supports to Chinese vernacular schools.

Responding to a direct by DAP’s Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng for MCA to uncover gave supports to a cause, Wee serve pronounced his celebration was prepared to do so if a antithesis celebration did so as well.

The Ayer Hitam MP forked out that his celebration was obliged for dual universities in Malaysia — Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Universiti Tun Abdul Razak — alongside other contributions to education.

“If they (DAP) wish us to announce how much, it would be ashamed on them since we do not consider they have given a singular sen to a Chinese school,” Wee told reporters during a Parliament run today.

“They don’t validate to criticism they have not given 10 cents. They use a Milo tin to collect income for their use centre.”

Lim, in a press discussion earlier, demanded for MCA to announce a resources and claimed that some supports a celebration perceived for preparation were not reaching schools.

