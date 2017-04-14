Malaysia effectively softened a ride and tourism competiveness in comprehensive terms, rising from 4.41 in 2015 to 4.50 in a stream book of a report. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 9 — Malaysia has placed 26th out of 136 countries totalled in a World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, a second top in a region.

The outcome puts Malaysia above other important ride destinations in South-east Asia such as Thailand (34th), Indonesia (42nd), and a Philippines (79th).

Spain was a many rival nation in a report, while Singapore (13th) was a best placed nation in a region.

“Malaysia continues to broach a clever performance, ranking 26th. While it forsaken 1 position in a rankings, Malaysia effectively softened a ride and tourism competiveness in comprehensive terms, rising from 4.41 in 2015 to 4.50 in a stream book of a report,” review a territory on Malaysia.

The news ranks countries formed on 14 “pillars”: business environment, reserve and security, health and hygiene, tellurian resources and work market, ICT readiness, prioritisation of ride and tourism, general openness, cost competitiveness, environmental sustainability, atmosphere ride infrastructure, belligerent and pier infrastructure, traveller use infrastructure, healthy resources, and informative resources and business travel.

Malaysia achieved best in a areas of cost competitiveness (3rd best globally), atmosphere connectivity (21st) and healthy resources (28th)

Its misfortune scorers were environmental sustainability (123rd), prioritisation of tourism (55th), and business travel, in that it fell 7 positions to 34th globally.

The countries were assessed for a news formed on their scores from a WEF’s Travel Tourism Competitiveness Index.

