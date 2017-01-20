Mohd Fuad pronounced military would be on a surveillance if a organisation attempted to mangle a law during a festival subsequent month. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Selangor military pronounced they will strengthen women during Thaipusam, following a Facebook group’s hazard to spray-paint those dressed “inappropriately”.

Deputy Selangor Police Deputy Comm Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff told internal daily The Star that military would be on a surveillance if a organisation attempted to mangle a law during a festival subsequent month.

“There is no need to be afraid,” he was quoted saying.

“We will be around to control a situation. Close to 1,700 crew are set to be deployed during Thaipusam,” he added.

A organisation of activists recently started an online petition, perfectionist for special military kiosks during all locations of a Thaipusam festival to hoop reports of nuisance opposite women.

Comments

comments