A record print of Malaysia fabricated BMW 320d Gran Turismo, Jun 2014 — BMW picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Earlier this month, BMW Malaysia announced that it sole a sum of 10,906 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in 2016 and accessible a group’s best-ever expansion in a country.

At a same time, Perodua, a array one inhabitant automobile builder in terms of sales volume, delivered adult to 207,000 of a cars adult to Nov 2016, usually over 3,000 fewer than 2015 that was a highest.

Its arch executive, Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh, has also conceded that Perodua is doubtful to accommodate a aim of 202,000 units for 2017 and that it would onslaught with an industry-wide slowdown.

What can a sales information of dual automobile makers that contest for dual hostile ends of a marketplace — BMW in a oppulance shred and Perodua for a center to entry-level — contend about a state of a economy?

As recently as dual years ago, economists Lee Hwok Aun and Muhammed Abdul Khalid, in a operative paper dictated to residence some of a shortcomings in a central inequality index (official statistics advise income inconsistency in a nation was smaller), found that automobile sales information to be useful “supplementary” indicator of income inequality.

They due that sales volume of cars during both a aloft and bottom finish could yield essential discernment into a spending settlement of a tip and bottom income earners in dual ways:

First, aloft sales volume in oppulance cars amid a slack in a automobile attention — and quite indolent sales for a many affordable cars — could advise that a financial position of a abundant is influenced by a altogether slump, indicating aloft thoroughness of resources during a top.

Lee, former economics highbrow during Universiti Malaya and now a Senior Fellow, Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, in an email talk with Malay Mail Online pronounced that such data, yet not wholly conclusive, could give a open a glance of resources or income placement among a opposite amicable classes.

“Faster flourishing sales for high finish cars alongside slower expansion of cheaper brands and models will be unchanging with and revealing of rising inequality — yet not conclusive… if a 2016 sales expansion for Perodua, Proton, Naza, etc. If slower than for BMW and Mercedes, a box that automobile sales on a whole simulate rising inequality will be supported,” Lee wrote.

Secondly, aloft tenure of oppulance cars could also advise a flourishing array of wealthier households or individuals, while aloft sales volume of a cheapest automobile accessible meant that a pool of bottom income earners have grown.

Lee remarkable that a same speculation was practical for their investigate on income inequality that strongly suggested a array of center category Malaysians were shrinking.

“We computed a share of cars by cost operation within sum sales. So a share of high finish rose, indicating thoroughness during a top. The share of of low finish also rose, indicating a incomparable suit of automobile buyers opting for cheaper cars. Correspondingly, a share of a ‘middle’ shrank,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Deeper pockets

The latest sales information from BMW Malaysia and Perodua could hence be prejudiced denote of a critical underlying problem that might indicate to a widening opening in income placement among Malaysians.

The timing of BMW Malaysia’s proclamation of a record sales opening could also strengthen such perception.

Retail sales in ubiquitous have slowed for a past dual years, including automotive sales that accessible a 13 per cent decrease year on year in sum units delivered adult to Nov 2016, according to a Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

The MAA marks newcomer automobile sales annals of all vital brands, from compress cars, sedans to oppulance vehicles, including disdainful models by carmakers such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Porsche.

CIMB Bank in a automotive zone note published on Jan 15 this year pronounced sum attention volume fell 12.5 per cent year on year to 515,000 units due to weaker consumer view and tightening credit from financial institutions.

The sum hire-purchase loans capitulation mislaid 3.5 per centage points year-on-year to 52.9 per cent while a sum loans practical volume also forsaken 9.4 per cent or RM7.7 billion in 2016.

Yet interestingly, a altogether slack in a automobile sell zone excludes a dual many renouned oppulance automobile makers in a nation — BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

While BMW Malaysia posted a tip ever sales expansion final year, a opposition Mercedes posted record sales for a second loyal year in 2016. A sum of 9,047 Mercedes vehicles reported to have left a showrooms in a initial 9 months of 2016, imprinting a 10 per cent expansion compared to a same duration final year, according to Malaysia’s heading automotive online repository Paultan.org.

In 2015, when a internal economy seemed to be slowing, Mercedes sole a sum of 10,845 vehicles, a record boost of 56 per cent from 6,932 units in 2014.

Today, a cheapest BMW car, a hatchback 1 Series, costs tighten to RM180,000. Its normal sedan, a renouned 3 Series ranges from RM205,800 to RM308,800. For Mercedes, a renouned C-Class cost ranges from RM230,000 to RM290,000.

Based on a sales data, slower mercantile expansion was not inspiring all segments of a nation equally. While those in a reduce income brackets are angry of rising costs, their some-more affluent counterparts have been splurging.

“What it indicates is that while a low and center income earners are experiencing mercantile constraints, it is business as common for a aloft income group,” Muhammed told Malay Mail Online in a phone interview.

Global trend

Putrajaya has so distant shrugged off a idea. According to central statistics, a country’s Gini fellow array shows a downward trend in domicile income inequality from 2004 to 2012, after that it falls off drastically — a Gini fellow was 0.46 in 2004 and usually forsaken by 0.3 per centage indicate after 8 years. But in 2014, it forsaken to 0.40.

The Gini coefficient, a figure between 0 and 1, is a widely used, elementary and effective magnitude of inequality. The aloft a Gini, a some-more unsymmetrical a distribution. The dump in a central Gini fellow draft meant a income opening between a opposite amicable classes in Malaysia are shutting in.

But eccentric economists felt otherwise. Lee and Muhammed in a investigate paper entitled “Is inequality in Malaysia unequivocally going down? A nonplus explored” pronounced many indicators uphold open notice that income inconsistency is widening.

Indicators like a expansion in EPF savings, skill accumulation, section trust shares and oppulance automobile sales all suggested that there are flourishing thoroughness of resources among a country’s wealthiest.

By scrutinising EPF assets according to a opposite income brackets, a twin found that gain inequality grew between 2004 and 2014, and that a share of a tip 10 per cent and tip one per cent “slightly though clearly augmenting over a whole period”.

“The high inconsistency is also demonstrated in that a tip 1 per cent of largest accounts reason 15 per cent of sum EPF savings, about double that of a bottom 50 per cent, whose share of EPF assets is usually about 8 per cent. Therefore, in private zone wages, we find justification of augmenting thoroughness during a top,” a paper read.

In a open practice sector, a dual economists found that a salary share of those in a tip government have augmenting and a inconsistency vis-a-vis a bottom 20 per cent of a staff had also grown. The anticipating also corresponds with information on EPF accounts distribution, serve ancillary a anticipating that there was a aloft thoroughness of gain during a top.

Adding to that, a twin remarkable a sales of vehicles labelled RM80,000 and above (in 2005 prices) rose exponentially from 12.6 per cent in 2001 to 18.1 per cent in 2006 and 19.7 per cent in 2011. Vehicles labelled RM100,000 also augmenting overall, from 11.1 per cent in 2001 to 13.8 per cent in 2011. They settled serve that reports of fast expansion in oppulance brands and compress cars uphold a findings.

Economists and rights activists worldwide have regularly warned about a flourishing tellurian income inconsistency and a dangerous boost in a thoroughness of resources among a little pool of elites, observant a materialisation reflected a lopsided mercantile complement that has helped fuel a expansion of worried populist movements.

Oxfam, a tellurian anti-poverty organisation with some-more than a million members, in a news published Monday internal time news pronounced a world’s 8 richest billionaires alone, led by Microsoft owner Bill Gates, are value US$426 billion (RM1.97 trillion), homogeneous to a resources of 3.6 billion people.

Here in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur is home to a tip array of millionaires (denominated in US dollars) leading all other cities of a world, according to a 2014 news by general resources investigate organisation WealthInsight, another indicator that suggests an augmenting opening between a richest and a rest of a population.

WealthInsight likely that Malaysia’s array of millionaires will burst from over 26,000 final year to 30,054 in usually 4 years, with sum Malaysian resources also projected to boost from US$151 billion (RM527 billion) to US$206 billion (RM719 billion) in a same period.

