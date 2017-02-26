A still design from a CCTV footage appears to uncover a male supposed to be Kim Jong-nam (circled in red) articulate to airfield staff, after being accosted by a lady in a white shirt, during KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― A week given news pennyless that a half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un had been assassinated, a clearer design is rising of a Cold War-style murdering in Kuala Lumpur’s general airport.

But rumours still everywhere about a weird attack, and Malaysian military are gripping their cards tighten to their chest when it comes to their ongoing investigation.

Here is what we know ― and what we still don’t know ― about a genocide of Kim Jong-nam.

What happened?

Last Monday morning Kim Jong-nam was during a bill depot of Kuala Lumpur’s categorical airfield scheming to fly to Macau.

He was approached by dual women, one of whom grabbed him from behind and sprayed his face with an apparently unwholesome liquid, according to military and leaked CCTV footage.

Jong-nam afterwards approached airfield staff, gesturing to his face in a bid to explain what happened, footage showed.

The staff after led him to a airfield clinic, where a design expelled in Malaysian media shows him slumped in a chair.

Jong-nam suffered a seizure and was rushed to sanatorium though died before he arrived.

The initial suspects

In a days following a attack, military announced they had arrested a 28-year-old Vietnamese lady called Doan Thi Huong, as good as 25-year-old Indonesian Siti Aishah and her Malaysian boyfriend.

Huong ― who is shown in CCTV from a airfield wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a word “LOL” ― worked during an “entertainment outlet” and Aishah was a masseuse during a spa, military said.

Aishah had been hoodwinked into desiring she was holding partial in a TV antic show, a conduct of military in Indonesia said, citing information from Malaysia.

Residents of a rice tillage encampment in Vietnam where Huong grew adult pronounced she was really fashionable, mostly changing her hair colour and returning any lunar new year with a opposite unfamiliar boyfriend.

The Pyongyang trail

Later military arrested a 46-year-old North Korean called Ri Jong-Chol, who they pronounced lived in Kuala Lumpur and worked in IT.

They are now seeking 4 some-more North Korean men, who entered a nation on opposite dates in a fortnight using adult to a assassination, and all left on a day it was carried out.

The group returned to Pyongyang on a involved track around Indonesia, Dubai and Vladivostok, immigration officials and sources said.

Seoul cited these developments as explanation that a North Korean regime was behind a attack. But Pyongyang strike back, accusing a Malaysian review of being politically motivated.

The motive

If Pyongyang were behind a killing, a series of reasons have been put brazen as to because a regime competence have wanted Jong-nam out of a way.

One speculation pronounced he was a noted male given he criticised a country’s complement of patrimonial period to a publisher in 2011, when he pronounced North Korea would need to remodel and liberalise like China.

Another pronounced Jong-un was paranoid about a slim possibility his comparison family acted a hazard to his leadership, providing a magnanimous choice within a Kim family.

Other analysts pronounced a assassination could have been systematic over reports Kim was readying to defect.

One idea that does not assume a regime’s impasse is that a strike was systematic in tie to purported untrustworthy business exchange in a region.

What happens next?

Malaysian authorities insisted a family member contingency come brazen to yield a DNA representation before it can be expelled ― something they pronounced has nonetheless to happen.

If no subsequent of family comes brazen within a fortnight, military have pronounced they would cruise other options for a body.

A heavy, armed military participation accompanied a attainment of an unmarked procession during a sanatorium holding a physique in a early hours of Tuesday, amid unconfirmed reports that Jong-Nam’s son, Kim Han-sol, had flown to Kuala Lumpur to explain a stays of his father.

A toxicology news should be expelled between one and dual weeks after a post-mortem, a health apportion has pronounced on opposite occasions, that means there could be some-more fact about a kind of poison used as early as tomorrow.

But whatever a outcome of a investigation, a fallout from a murdering has already shop-worn ties between North Korea and Malaysia and might besiege a Stalinist state nonetheless serve on a universe stage. ― AFP

