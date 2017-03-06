Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal pronounced he would not have run for elections during a inhabitant turn if he wanted to a state supervision leader. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 4 — Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal denied currently he was a emperor apportion who once aspired to be a arch apportion of a north Borneo state as suggested.

The former Umno vice-president now streamer Parti Warisan Sabah pronounced he would not have run for elections during a inhabitant turn if he wanted to a state supervision leader, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“Who has ever listened of a arch apportion who contested in a Parliament seat?” a Semporna MP was quoted observant during an eventuality in Sabah.

The former farming and informal growth apportion was also reported claiming to have been offering a position once by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak though incited it down.

Najib was reported by inhabitant newswire Bernama to have alluded to a former emperor minister-turned-Opposition politician who had formerly asked to be done Sabah arch minister, a position hold by Datuk Seri Musa Aman given Mar 2003.

The primary apportion did not name a politician during a eventuality in Sandakan yesterday, though Shafie was reported as a likeliest chairman as Najib was also reported to have questioned a environment adult of domestic parties formed on personal ambitions.

Shafie, a nephew to Sabah’s sixth arch apportion Sakaran Dandai, was forsaken from a emperor Cabinet in a 2015 reshuffle following critique opposite emperor vital account 1 Malaysia Development Berhad. He quiescent from Umno early final year to found Parti Warisan Sabah.

