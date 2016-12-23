Malaysian AIDS Council process manager Fifa Rahman — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Detention centres for drug users do not work since of cold turkey programmes, a miss of medicines, and a proceed towards obsession as a crime instead of a health issue, experts said.

Their remarks came after a study, that found drug users incarcerated during reconstruction centres in Malaysia were most some-more expected to relapse than those who willingly sought help, caused utterly a stir when it was published final week, as it brought into concentration a doubt of process and proceed in traffic with drug addiction.

Researchers from Universiti Malaya, Yale University School of Medicine, University of Florida College of Medicine and a Burnet Institute in Melbourne complicated 89 people from a mandatory apprehension centres (Puspen) and 95 from a intentional Cure and Care Centres in a Klang Valley between 2012 and 2014.

They found that half of those expelled from Puspen relapsed within 31 days, while those who were expelled from Cure and Care Centres relapsed after 352 days, a 10-fold increase.

Researchers, process experts and those who do overdo work with drug addicts trust that a formula countenance what they have been observant for many years, about how a supervision should be relocating divided from a punitive, anti-drug process to one that focuses on some-more voluntary, community-based centres.

Puspen, Cure and Care Centres: Same goals, opposite approach

Although both Puspen apprehension centres and Cure and Care centres are run by a National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), they differ in how they yield drug addicts.

Cure and Care Centres give people a choice of entrance in willingly and yield Methadone Maintenance Therapy (MMT) to people who inject drugs (PWIDs), while Puspen apprehension centres (CCRCs) utilize an proceed of sum avoidance for those who are arrested and brought there.

Haryati Jonet, a drug user for over 20 years who now does overdo work with addicts, pronounced that a reason since those during mandatory drug apprehension centres are some-more expected to relapse is since “cold turkey” programmes are used to residence addiction, when it should instead be seen as a health issue.

Lack of entrance to medicines and “non-judgmental” staff in apprehension centres also make it formidable for those incarcerated to sufficient residence their drug addiction, she said.

“Drug users are customarily forced to go to CCRCs though any choices or preparation. Additionally, a tarnish that surrounds being incarcerated and condemned to reconstruction by force also causes mishap to a family, generally spouses and children. This creates it even harder for them to recover,” she told Malay Mail Online.

Haryati believes that a proceed adopted by a Puspen apprehension centres is also ineffectual since it does not compute between a forms of drug users, nor does it find to residence a socio-economic factors that lead to people regulating drugs in a initial place.

“I trust that by force, we can't design people to change. Each drug user is unique. One programme doesn’t fit all,” she said.

Outdated methods in apprehension centres

Malaysian Aids Council (MAC) process manager Fifa Rahman pronounced that obsession should be treated as a ongoing and relapsing medical condition, and that this was not a box with Puspen apprehension centres as they rest on other methods such as “marching” and “religious classes” instead.

“Compulsory drug apprehension (we don’t call them reconstruction centres since what they do does not rehabilitate) doesn’t work since they proceed someone out of a blue, when someone has not indispensably been empowered to entrance diagnosis on his own, is not mentally prepared to be functional, or has been taken there by force,” she told Malay Mail Online.

“Logically, how would marching, avoidance rhetoric, and eremite classes assistance with addressing a underlying causes for drug use?” she added.

Fifa forked out how drug obsession influenced people from opposite amicable classes, and how even rich people have obsession issues though “don’t have their lives busted by incarceration” since they have a means to find diagnosis voluntarily.

Datuk Dr Kamarulzaman Ali, boss of Persatuan Cahaya Harapan Kedah/ Perlis, a organisation that works with drug addicts, pronounced that a stream process proceed has unsuccessful to brand a outmost factors of since people humour drug use relapses.

“With Puspen, we are forcing them to be underneath detention, while those who go a Cure and Care Centres already have a eagerness to stop their habits.

“Detention centres emphasize discipline, waking adult early to go marching… though when they leave, they are still going behind to a same sourroundings with a (drug) suppliers and a mental problems [are] left unaddressed,” he said.

Decriminalising drug addiction

Dr B Vicknasingam of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)’s Centre for Drug Research believes that Malaysia needs to stop looking during drug obsession as a “security problem”, though some-more of a health condition that requires medical intervention.

“Locking them adult in an synthetic sourroundings is usually temporarily putting a problem divided and a problem will lapse once they are released. Treating and rehabilitating drug users in a village is some-more effective as we are not usually providing medical interventions to yield a problem in a brain, though also training them to cope with a amicable sourroundings and not be disruptive in society,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Citing final year’s figures from a Prisons Department, Vicknasingam forked out that a series of prisoners hold for drug-related offences in 2015 accounted for 60 per cent (31,504 people) of Malaysia’s sum restrained race (52,612).

From this total, 75 per cent, or 23,747 people, were charged underneath Section 12(2) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with drug possession. Most of them are portion their sentences in jail underneath this Act for possession of reduction than dual grammes of heroin.

“These are mostly, if not all, drug users. So in further to Puspen, we are still putting a vast series series of drug users in prison. They should be treated, not put in prison,” he said.

AADK open family officer Salehuddin Klewan told Malay Mail Online a response would be released on a matter soon.

Comments

comments