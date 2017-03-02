Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen. — File picKUCHING, Mar 2 — Sarawak DAP urged Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg currently to explain a motive for a state Islamic dialect vetting non-Muslim field who wish to be propagandize teachers in a state.

“It simply does not make any clarity for a Sarawak Islamic Religious Department to filter and approve applications from non-Muslims who wish to be teachers,” Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Sarawak Opposition Leader, told reporters.

Chong cited a box of a womanlike applicant, Wong Wang Yuen, whose focus to be a arithmetic clergyman was deserted after a Islamic dialect vetted her focus a month ago.

She binds a master’s grade in arithmetic preparation from Sultan Idris Education University, graduating in 2013.

“Why contingency a dialect be concerned in filtering her focus when she is not a Muslim and she is not going to learn Islamic Studies, though mathematics?” a Bandar Kuching MP asked.

Chong, who is also a state representative for Kota Sentosa, pronounced all a talks by a state supervision leaders on preparation liberty were only to make Sarawakians happy.

“Here, we have a genuine life instance where a associate Sarawakian who wants to be a clergyman is being deserted by a sovereign government,” he said, adding that there could be many some-more cases of applications being deserted after being filtered by a Islamic eremite department.

Chong pronounced Wong, 31, had practical to be a arithmetic teacher, on training from a state Education Department that Sarawak had a necessity of 600 teachers for vicious subjects, including 64 vacancies for arithmetic teachers.

He pronounced a focus was done by a government’s e-recruitment system.

“To her dismay, her focus was deserted when she checked her personal form in a system. The belligerent of rejecting was many absurd and it was by Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak and a reason given was that a focus did not accommodate a criteria after being filtered,” he said.

He combined she had practical to be a clergyman given 2010 by a e-recruitment system, shortly after graduating from Universiti Tun Abdul Razak (Unitar) with a bachelor’s grade in education.

He pronounced her countless applications were deserted since a sovereign supervision no longer recognized degrees from Unitar.

Chong pronounced he has also created a minute to state preparation executive Rakayah Madon for an reason on a matter.

Comments

comments