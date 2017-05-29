A confidence ensure gestures nearby a site of an conflict that killed during slightest 26 people in Minya May 26, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, May 27 — There have been no reports of Malaysians harmed in a armed attacks on vehicles carrying Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt, yesterday.

In a statement, Wisma Putra pronounced Malaysia strongly cursed a armed attacks that killed 28 people, including children, and harmed 23 others.

“The Government of Malaysia expresses a deepest condolences to a supervision and people of a Arab Republic of Egypt and to a families and victims influenced by a attacks,” it said.

Wisma Putra pronounced Malaysia by a embassy in Cairo would continue to guard developments associated to a incident.

The method also reminded all Malaysians in Egypt to sojourn observant during all times.

For any queries or assistance, a Malaysian embassy in Cairo can be contacted during +2 02 3761 0013, +2 012 0027 6388 or by email during mwcairo@kln.gov.my. — Bernama

