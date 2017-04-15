Tow trucks lift divided a drink lorry that crashed into a dialect store Ahlens after plowing down a Drottninggatan Street in executive Stockholm Apr 8, 2017. — Picture by Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via ReutersPUTRAJAYA, Apr 8 ― No Malaysians were concerned in a lorry conflict in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday afternoon, pronounced Wisma Putra.

In confirming this in a matter here today, a Foreign Ministry pronounced a Malaysian Embassy in Karlavagen 37 suggested Malaysians to news to a Embassy of their condition and to equivocate bustling streets in Stockholm.

However, Wisma Putra pronounced a Stockholm authorities had nonetheless to announce a nationalities of a victims concerned in this attack.

Stockholm was put on a lockdown conditions after a hijacked lorry ploughed into a travel full of pedestrians, nearby one of Stockholm’s categorical dialect stores (Ahlens).

It was reported during slightest 5 people were passed and 15 harmed while one think had been arrested in tie to a conflict occurrence in Drottninggatan in executive Stockholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called a pile-up a apprehension attack.

“The conflict seems to have a same modus operandi as a Nice and Berlin attacks final year as good as a terrible occurrence in Westminster overpass a few weeks ago, where vehicles were being used to lift out apprehension attacks.

“The open are suggested to equivocate a city centre for a moment,” Wisma Putra said.

It pronounced for any puncture or serve information, greatfully hit a embassy during +46 (8) 440 8400 or a ministry’s domicile during 603-88874570 or 60388892746. ― Bernama

Comments

comments