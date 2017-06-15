PUTRAJAYA, Jun 9 — The Malaysian Foreign Ministry has perceived delegate information that a series of Malaysians have been intimately tormented by unfamiliar diplomats.

In a matter today, Wisma Putra pronounced however that to date, no news had been lodged with a method as a whole, or a ministry’s Department of Protocol that handles unfamiliar goal in a country.

The matter pronounced Wisma Putra noticed allegations of passionate nuisance by unfamiliar diplomat with concern, quite given it endangered a tactful corps in Malaysia.

“Individuals who have been victims of rapist acts by persons lonesome underneath a 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations should use a existent resource that a method (Foreign Ministry) has in place for complaints or feedback.

“The method assures all endangered that, shield notwithstanding, there are avenues accessible to all ministries of unfamiliar affairs (foreign ministries) in a office of probity and an estimable resolution to matters per a well-being, reserve and confidence of individuals.

“The method undertakes to pursue that critical matter to safeguard a interests of all sides are preserved,” it added.

In further to a ministry’s after-office hotline number, people competence also use a some-more general webmaster@kln.gov.my to register their grievances, it said.

According to reports, a non-governmental organization claimed that internal women holding adult jobs as unfamiliar embassy workers in Kuala Lumpur were tormented by passionate nuisance during their workplace. — Bernama

