Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has launched a initial ever Ramadan Price Control Scheme and Kaamatan Price Control Scheme in Labuan to equivocate unenlightened travel in prices of goods. — Picture by Saw Siow FengLABUAN, May 21 — With Ramadan and Kaamatan approaching, a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK), Labuan branch, has launched a initial ever Ramadan Price Control Scheme and Kaamatan Price Control Scheme to equivocate unenlightened travel in prices of goods.

It announced a cost caps for 10 tranquil equipment in and with a Ramadan month and 13 equipment for a Kaamatan Festival.

Its executive Arun Fazhillah Hamdan pronounced a Ramadan Price Control Scheme would run from May 22 to 31, and a intrigue for Kaamatan, that falls on May 30, from May 25 to 31.

“The Ramadan Price Control Scheme is a initial ever hold from this year, as we have listened many complaints from consumers during a prior Ramadan on unenlightened travel in prices of goods,” he told Bernama, today.

The tranquil equipment (for Ramadan) are groundnuts with a indiscriminate and sell prices set during RM8 and RM9 per kg respectively, immature beans (RM7.50/RM8.50), duck eggs class A (RM0.40/RM0.42 each), duck eggs class B (RM0.39/RM0.41), duck eggs class C (RM0.38/RM0.40), whole coconut (RM1.30), grated coconut (retail cost during RM6 per kg), counterfeit pellet white polished sugarine (RM2.87/RM2.95), excellent pellet white polished sugarine (RM2.95/RM3.05) and wheat flour (retail cost during RM1.35 per kg).

“This will capacitate consumers to obtain a required equipment during a fasting month during reasonable prices, check extreme cost hikes and revoke a weight of cost of living,” he said.

The tranquil equipment in and with a Kaamatan Festival are live duck (wholesale cost RM6/retail cost RM6.60 per kg), customary duck (RM8.80/RM9.80), super duck (RM9.30/RM10.30), duck wings (RM10/RM11), duck eggs class A (RM0.40/RM0.42 each), duck eggs class B (RM0.39/RM0.41), duck eggs class C (RM0.38/RM0.40), alien beef [India] (RM20/RM21 per kg), shallots [India] (RM5.60/RM6.50), garlic [China] (RM14/RM15), pig [stomach] (RM21/RM23), pig [meat and fat] (RM18/RM20) and live pigs (RM9.80 per kg).

Arun Fazhillah pronounced a prices were set after consulting a traders, retailers, farmers, consumers and other applicable stakeholders.

He pronounced a schemes would be enforced underneath a Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act and people offered a equipment above a cost roof could be penalised with a excellent of adult to RM100,000 and a devalue not surpassing RM50,000.

For companies, a excellent is adult to RM500,000 and a devalue adult to RM250,000 for a same offence.

“I wish to remind all traders to conform these instructions and be reliable in conducting their business, and a consumers to be obliged and to know their rights,”Arun Fazhillah said. — Bernama

Comments

comments