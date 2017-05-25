Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

With Ramadan, Kaamatan coming, cost caps imposed on tranquil equipment in Labuan

By   /  May 25, 2017  /  Comments Off on With Ramadan, Kaamatan coming, cost caps imposed on tranquil equipment in Labuan

    Print       Email

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has launched a initial ever Ramadan Price Control Scheme and Kaamatan Price Control Scheme in Labuan to equivocate unenlightened travel in prices of goods. Picture by Saw Siow FengDomestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has launched a initial ever Ramadan Price Control Scheme and Kaamatan Price Control Scheme in Labuan to equivocate unenlightened travel in prices of goods. — Picture by Saw Siow FengLABUAN, May 21 — With Ramadan and Kaamatan approaching, a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK), Labuan branch, has launched a initial ever Ramadan Price Control Scheme and Kaamatan Price Control Scheme to equivocate unenlightened travel in prices of goods.

It announced a cost caps for 10 tranquil equipment in and with a Ramadan month and 13 equipment for a Kaamatan Festival.

Its executive Arun Fazhillah Hamdan pronounced a Ramadan Price Control Scheme would run from May 22 to  31, and a intrigue for Kaamatan, that falls on May 30, from May 25 to 31.

“The Ramadan Price Control Scheme is a initial ever hold from this year, as we have listened many complaints from consumers during a prior Ramadan on unenlightened travel in prices of goods,” he told Bernama, today.

The tranquil equipment (for Ramadan) are groundnuts with a indiscriminate and sell prices set during RM8 and RM9 per kg respectively, immature beans (RM7.50/RM8.50), duck eggs class A (RM0.40/RM0.42 each), duck eggs class B (RM0.39/RM0.41), duck eggs class C (RM0.38/RM0.40), whole coconut (RM1.30), grated coconut (retail cost during RM6 per kg), counterfeit pellet white polished sugarine (RM2.87/RM2.95), excellent pellet white polished sugarine (RM2.95/RM3.05) and wheat flour (retail cost during RM1.35 per kg).

“This will capacitate consumers to obtain a required equipment during a fasting month during reasonable prices, check extreme cost hikes and revoke a weight of cost of living,” he said.

The tranquil equipment in and with a Kaamatan Festival are live duck (wholesale cost RM6/retail cost RM6.60 per kg), customary duck (RM8.80/RM9.80), super duck (RM9.30/RM10.30), duck wings (RM10/RM11), duck eggs class A (RM0.40/RM0.42 each), duck eggs class B (RM0.39/RM0.41), duck eggs class C (RM0.38/RM0.40), alien beef [India] (RM20/RM21 per kg), shallots [India] (RM5.60/RM6.50),  garlic [China] (RM14/RM15), pig [stomach] (RM21/RM23), pig [meat and fat] (RM18/RM20) and live pigs (RM9.80 per kg).

Arun Fazhillah pronounced a prices were set after consulting a traders, retailers, farmers, consumers and other applicable stakeholders.

He pronounced a schemes would be enforced underneath a Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act and people offered a equipment above a cost roof could be penalised with a excellent of adult to RM100,000 and a devalue not surpassing RM50,000.

For companies, a excellent is adult to RM500,000 and a devalue adult to RM250,000 for a same offence.

“I wish to remind all traders to conform these instructions and be reliable in conducting their business, and a consumers to be obliged and to know their rights,”Arun Fazhillah said. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 2 hours ago on May 25, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 25, 2017 @ 7:12 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Umno repute suggests Azmin gripping PAS excos for personal gain

Read More →