A perspective of condominiums nearby Sunway, in a Klang Valley. Property buyers have been suggested to concentration on used homes, as a genuine estate marketplace is approaching to sojourn lifeless in 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Property buyers have been suggested to cruise shopping used homes instead, as a genuine estate marketplace is approaching to sojourn lifeless in 2017.

Several experts during a 10th Malaysian Property Summit here pronounced a delegate marketplace might give improved value to business amid descending volumes and values of a skill marketplace overall.

“There is a clever expansion in a delegate market. Perhaps this is a area where there can be foe from a developers,” Foo Gee Jen, a boss of Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in a Private Sector Malaysia, told a press conference.

“We have choice rather than buying, removing freebies from developers. We have options to demeanour during a delegate and options marketplace to give we some-more on tangible value, rather than a cost consideration.”

The “freebies” Foo mentioned impute to incentives and additional services thrown in by developers to attract buyers in a form of “free authorised fees” or “free stamp duty” engrossed by a developers, or in form of domicile equipment such as furnishings or appliances.

Earlier in her presentation, Dr Rahah Ismail of a Ministry of Finance pronounced now a delegate marketplace creates adult 82 per cent out of a exchange in a market.

In addition, Rahah pronounced 69.6 per cent of exchange in a delegate marketplace embody properties next a RM300,000 price.

“As shown by a opening of a delegate market, a seductiveness to buy skill is still strong.

“The primary marketplace has to contest with a delegate marketplace in terms of a right pricing,” pronounced a director-general of a ministry’s Valuation and Property Services.

Rahah also had urged skill developers to examination their pricing, as some-more lenders find their loan applications rejected.

“One thing that is of good regard when we demeanour during a loans practical and approved, it has forsaken down serve to 40 per cent,” she told a press, referring to a 41.8 per cent capitulation rate in 2016 compared to 50.3 per cent in 2015.

“I would like to titillate skill developers when we cost a property, we consider we should bar all freebies from a cost as it would impact a eligibility of a residence buyers,” she added.

This comes as volume of exchange fell 11.9 per cent in 2016 compared to a year before, while a value of exchange fell by 16.4 per cent, according to Rahah.

Almost all states in a nation gifted diminution in marketplace activity, with Putrajaya a misfortune hit. Only Kelantan and Kedah charted certain growth, buoyed by rural transactions.

Despite that, developers still find it tough to revoke prices while during a same time continue earning profit.

In a apart session, Datuk Ng Seing Liong, handling executive of Kota Kelang Development Group had blamed factors including correspondence cost, delayed direct in certain locations, and a Goods and Services Tax.

