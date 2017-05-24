KAJANG, May 22 — A lady and her beloved were charged in dual apart courts here currently with abusing and murdering her two-year-old son a fortnight ago.

At a Magistrate’s Court, Muhammad Rohaizat Tan, 39, a grill cook, was charged with murdering Muhammad Adam Daniel Abdul Hafiz, a son of his girlfriend, during a residence in Jalan Dato Seri P.Alagendra 2, Kajang Plaza, here between 5 am until 6.30 am on May 13.

The assign underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code provides for a genocide sentence, if convicted.

No defence was available from a male after a assign was review out in front of Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris who set Jun 22 for re-mention of a case.

At a Sessions Court, a biological mom of a child, Nor Solihah Abdul Majid, 29, pleaded not guilty to abusing a child, ensuing in earthy harm, during a hothouse in Jalan Kajang Impian 2/9, Taman Kajang Impian, Section 7, Bandar Baru Bangi, here during 10 pm, on May 12.

She was charged underneath Section 31(1)(a) of a Child Act 2001 that carries excellent of adult to RM50,000 or jail adult to 20 years, or both, on conviction.

Judge Noridah Adam authorised a indicted bail of RM10,000 with one collateral and bound Jun for a re-mention of a case.

The media had progressing reported that a child died after being allegedly abused, and according to Kajang District Police Chief ACP Othman Nanyan, formula of a autopsy on a child found one of his ribs damaged and several new hash outlines on his body.

The plant also suffered copious inner draining ensuing from a ripped pancreas, and a tangible means of genocide was damage to a stomach believed to be caused by a blunt object. — Bernama

Comments

comments