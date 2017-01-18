Loading...
Woman killed in head-on collision with traveller bus

By   /  January 18, 2017  /  Comments Off on Woman killed in head-on collision with traveller bus

IPOH, Jan 17 — A lady was killed while her 4 family members postulated critical injuries when a Toyota Hilux they were travelling in collided with a traveller train during Km4 Jalan Keramat Pulai here today.  

Ipoh military arch ACP Sum Chang Keong conspicuous in a 11.45am incident, Fatimah Uda, 48, who was seated in a front newcomer of a four-wheel drive, postulated critical injuries.  

She was conspicuous passed during 1.15pm during a Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, he conspicuous in a matter here tonight.  

Sum conspicuous a other passengers of a luckless Toyota Hilux including Fatimah’s husband, aged 54; dual grandchildren (aged dual and four); and a step child (aged 4), postulated critical injuries.   

He conspicuous a train motorist and passengers were now being treated during a sanatorium due to critical conduct and physique injuries. 

The train was streamer from Cameron Highlands to Singapore before it skidded during a bend, changed into a conflicting line and crashed into a approaching Toyoto Hilux, conspicuous Sum.   

He also conspicuous military had incarcerated a train driver, who was tested disastrous for drugs, to promote investigations.  

The box is being investigated underneath Section 41(1) of a Road Transport Act 1987.  — Bernama

