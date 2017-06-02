Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Woman attacked by Uber motorist miscarries, to sue company

By   /  June 2, 2017  /  Comments Off on Woman attacked by Uber motorist miscarries, to sue company

    Print       Email

A profound lady who was attacked by an Uber motorist and an confederate mislaid her child and pronounced she intends to take authorised movement opposite a ride-hailing organisation to find reparations for romantic trouble and loss. Reuters picA profound lady who was attacked by an Uber motorist and an confederate mislaid her child and pronounced she intends to take authorised movement opposite a ride-hailing organisation to find reparations for romantic trouble and loss. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A profound lady who was attacked by an Uber motorist and an confederate on Monday has mislaid her child.

She had been a month into her pregnancy during a incident.

According to a Star Online news portal, 26-year-old Wong Mei Yan hold a press discussion currently to announce that she suffered a miscarriage.

Wong also pronounced she intends to take authorised movement opposite a ride-hailing organisation to find reparations for romantic trouble and loss.

Wong formerly purported she was attacked during knifepoint by an different male who was sitting in a front newcomer chair of her Uber float that was scheduled from Mid Valley to Puchong on Monday night.

The motorist and his confederate afterwards gathering another 5 kilometres and forsaken Wong off during Koi Kinrara during 10.20pm, roughly one hour after her float started during 9.30pm.

Police have arrested a motorist from a occurrence and are still sport a accomplice. 

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 15 hours ago on June 2, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 2, 2017 @ 7:29 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Seven students killed after outpost crashes into rubber tapper’s residence in Kelantan

Read More →