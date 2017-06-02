A profound lady who was attacked by an Uber motorist and an confederate mislaid her child and pronounced she intends to take authorised movement opposite a ride-hailing organisation to find reparations for romantic trouble and loss. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A profound lady who was attacked by an Uber motorist and an confederate on Monday has mislaid her child.

She had been a month into her pregnancy during a incident.

According to a Star Online news portal, 26-year-old Wong Mei Yan hold a press discussion currently to announce that she suffered a miscarriage.

Wong also pronounced she intends to take authorised movement opposite a ride-hailing organisation to find reparations for romantic trouble and loss.

Wong formerly purported she was attacked during knifepoint by an different male who was sitting in a front newcomer chair of her Uber float that was scheduled from Mid Valley to Puchong on Monday night.

The motorist and his confederate afterwards gathering another 5 kilometres and forsaken Wong off during Koi Kinrara during 10.20pm, roughly one hour after her float started during 9.30pm.

Police have arrested a motorist from a occurrence and are still sport a accomplice.

