SITIAWAN, Mar 11 — "Thank you, Prime Minister, we trust a supervision will do a best to move behind my daughter," pronounced Maznah Adnan, a mom of one of a Malaysians in Pyongyang, Korea North.

Maznah, 63, pronounced as a mother, zero as comforting as meaningful that her daughter, Iza Karmila Ramli, 33, and her family in Pyongyang are protected after conference a review between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and her son-in-law, Mohd Nor Azrin Md Zain, on Thursday.

She described a phone call as a proclivity for her to continue praying detached from strongly desiring that a Prime Minister would solve a dispute but compromising a reserve of Malaysians in a country.

“I trust that a Prime Minister is a convincing personality who is means to make good negotiations with North Korea in an bid to solve this problem. “I appreciate a Prime Minister and interest to a supervision to attempt to move behind my daughter’s family immediately,” she pronounced when met by Bernama during her chateau here.

Iza Karmila, an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer took leave to join her father Mohd Nor Azrin, a Counsellor during a Malaysian Embassy in Pyongyang dual years ago, are still in North Korea with their 3 children after they were not authorised to leave a nation given Mar 7.

Iza Karmila and Mohd Nor Azrin, are in Pyongyang with their children Annur Zulaikha, Aynur Zhafirah and Ayscha Zinnirah.

Describing her feelings, Maznah hoped her daughter and family would stay clever in confronting a ordeal.

“Alhamdulillah, in a conversation, Mohd Nor Azrin and family are protected and healthy and we wish their spirit stays high.

“I have nonetheless to accept a call from Iza Karmila after a final phone call on Tuesday. Regardless, we will continue praying for her and family as good as for other Malaysians in North Korea,” she said. — Bernama

