Youth does not forestall Rosden Hana Farah Nur (left), from achieving success by expanding Rosden Building, a association founded by her late father. — Bernama picPARIT BUNTAR, Feb 12 — Being a executive of a association in a margin of construction and interior emblem for a lady during a immature age is not an easy shortcoming to shoulder.

However a penetrating seductiveness in business and refusing to usually be a salaried worker encouraged Nur Farah Hana Rosden, 25, to mangle a corner of group in a margin in a Kerian district.

Better famous as ‘Paah’, she took over her late father Rosden Sadokhatullah’s association Rosden Enterprise dynamic 22 years ago, in 2013, though any before experience.

Although she was famous as a usually womanlike tyro to pursue a march in construction electrical wiring during a Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) in Sintok, Kedah in 2011, Paah certified she never unequivocally suspicion she would be concerned in a field.

“Since childhood we have always been meddlesome in business and was committed not to settle for paid employment, however, we never suspicion we would ever take over my late father’s business,” she pronounced when met here recently.

Elaborating, Paah pronounced she had been cheated of thousands of ringgit by some of her father’s business associates, while some contractors had ‘backstabbed’ her by seizing several opportunities of supervision plan tenders for themselves.

Therefore, she was dynamic to learn from several distinguished Chinese contractors in Penang.

“Thank God, a ‘tauke’ and some of his friends not usually helped me sincerely, though also taught me profitable business tips,” she said.

She also could not forget a time when her bank loan focus record was thrown onto a building by a bank officer, observant she was not eligible.

“At that impulse we felt like a pauper who had to collect adult all a papers scattered, and from afterwards we was dynamic to turn a youngest womanlike executive in a Kerian district,” she said.

In addition, Paah has also attempted to mangle a cocoon of dependency of Bumiputera contractors on supervision projects, focusing on several private construction projects as well.

“My beginning has borne success as a association has now perceived offers to build several bungalows and affordable houses, including one value scarcely RM1 million in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

In annoy of her stream success, Paah stays grounded and uses a additional income she receives in a accumulation of free activities.

She also suggested youths to set goals in sequence to attain in life, and take any jump or plea as proclivity for success. — Bernama

